One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road.
The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road on Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road on Friday afternoon.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

More details will be provided as they become available.

