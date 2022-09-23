One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says
The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed.
The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade.
Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
More details will be provided as they become available.
