One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an overnight apartment fire in north Charlotte, officials say.

The fire was at the Ivy Hollow Apartments off Tanager Park Drive. Charlotte Fire got the call around 2 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they said there was a fire coming from a roof on the second floor. It took 30 firefighters roughly 20 minutes to get the fire contained.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 4800 block Tanager Park Dr. 30 Charlotte Fire firefighters controlled incident in 18 minutes. One injured resident transported by @MecklenburgEMS to area hospital. Fire is under investigation. https://t.co/cRePbw6u8L pic.twitter.com/3IoNATWHx9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 23, 2022

The blaze was so intense it melted the siding on this apartment. Firefighters used a ladder truck and opened up the roof to ventilate the smoke.

The apartment suffered a lot of damage and the Charlotte Fire Department is actively investigating the cause.

First responders said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after jumping from a second-floor apartment to escape the fire. According to Medic, the person had minor injuries.

Charlotte Fire got the call around 2 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.