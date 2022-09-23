NC DHHS Flu
North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight

It is not too late to sign up for the Pink Cupcake Walk next Saturday.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1.

They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the (very cool) Charlotte Knights baseball stadium to join survivors, thrivers and fighters, and walk the field.

Not even kidding, gives me chills to write that. Who says teenagers don’t get it?

“Each year, for as long as I can remember, the team has sponsored a Pink Knight to help different breast cancer organizations,” wrote one mom, Cheryl Burgess. “Last year, we chose #TeamMolly to benefit Go Jen Go! after we saw it posted on Facebook, and shared what that local charity does for breast cancer patients. Now this year, we’ll be at the Pink Cupcake Walk! I’m so proud of these girls for learning it’s about more than just sport; it’s about being able to give back through their sport.”

Cheryl is a survivor herself. She was diagnosed in 2005, six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Kathryn.

Kathryn is now a senior and has grown up, watching her mom advocate for cancer survivors.

“The word cancer has negative feelings but people and events can help replace the negative with hope,” Cheryl said. “The day I was diagnosed, I looked at my baby girl and remember thinking all I wanted to do was watch her grow up. These past 17 years have flown by, and every year I celebrate that ‘survivor anniversary,’ I know I’ve been blessed with another year.”

After coming to the Pink Cupcake Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1, the girls will return to have their Pink Knight on Monday night. The visiting team has agreed to participate in fundraising and help “pass the hat” with a bake sale.

It is not too late to sign up for the Pink Cupcake Walk next Saturday. We’ll be giving out our t-shirts next week.

Email me (molly.grantham@wbtv.com) if you have questions. I’m here and, phew baby, getting excited!

