Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight along a sidewalk in southwest Charlotte.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is along South Tryon Street just before Steele Creek Road and just outside the Haven at Rivergate apartments.
Police say they responded to a welfare check just before 12 a.m. and found a man’s body along the sidewalk.
They have not said how the man died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
