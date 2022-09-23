NC DHHS Flu
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway

They have not said how the man died.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight along a sidewalk in southwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is along South Tryon Street just before Steele Creek Road and just outside the Haven at Rivergate apartments.

Police say they responded to a welfare check just before 12 a.m. and found a man’s body along the sidewalk.

They have not said how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

