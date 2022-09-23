NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

Officials arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson for allegedly killing 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement.
The North Carolina Statue Bureau of Investigation and the Kannapolis Police Department,...
The North Carolina Statue Bureau of Investigation and the Kannapolis Police Department, arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson (31 yrs old)(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

Officials arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson for allegedly killing 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement.

Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m.

The North Carolina Statue Bureau of Investigation and the Kannapolis Police Department assisted with the case.

Anyone with more information on the cases, please contact Lieutenant Crews or Detective Everett at 704-638-5333.

Related: Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

