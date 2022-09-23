Lancaster High threat Thursday ‘unsubstantiated’ after district, police investigate

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a very long week for area schools, as several have faced violent threats. Thankfully, all turned out to be bogus.

WBTV brought you those stories for the past few days. Now, you can add students at one South Carolina school to the list.

According to information from the school district, several adults in the Lancaster community were spreading false information on social media about a potential threat at Lancaster High School.

The district also said students were sharing staged scenes on social media as well.

One parent that WBTV talked to said that rumor or not—parents should have been notified.

The school district called the incident more of a hoax than an actual threat to Lancaster High School, but found out why it took parents hours to be notified.

”Nervous. Scared. Scared for my child’s safety,” one parent said regarding the situation.

The parent did not want to be identified, but said Thursday’s rumors at his student’s school were not handled well.

”I didn’t hear anything from the school district I heard it from my child,” the parent said. “They should have notified way before they did.”

This parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High, but the school didn’t send texts and emails out until 1:30. The district’s message sent out said:

“There is no credible threat at Lancaster High School. We have investigated every lead and this is a calculated event to cause disruptions by outsiders. Please refrain from coming to the high school. The school is safe and we have law enforcement onsite.”

WBTV asked for a statement about the potential threat and was sent this statement:

“There have been several rumors circulating via text and social media concerning an alleged threat of violence occurring at Lancaster High School. The building is secure and everyone is safe at Lancaster High. Each of these rumors has been investigated and no credible threat has been discovered. We will continue to investigate each and every rumor but our students and staff are currently safe. Administration, as well as city and county law enforcement, are on site and the school is safe.”

”Normally the school communicates very well,” the anonymous parent said. “We normally get emails or text messages on anything going on, but yesterday there was nothing but silence.”

WBTV asked the district why there was no communication with parents.

Safety Director Bryan Vaughn sent the following response:

“There was not information to report to parents. We notify parents when verifiable information is discovered. We do not spread fear based on unsubstantiated information.”

The high school parent said his student thought fights in the school contributed to the rumors.

Vaughn said there were fights earlier in the week, but the rumors were from “people intentionally trying to disrupt school.” The parent said he just wants better communication so he can do the best job of protecting his daughter.

”There’s been way to many violent things going on in schools,” he said. “From when I was growing up to now it’s a totally different world.”

Lancaster Police provided extra security around the school today, according to Vaughn, but the investigations all fell short of finding any credible threats.

