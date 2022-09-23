Headed to the App State game this weekend? Use these tips to help find parking

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every Mountaineer win, more and more attention is brought to the Appalachian State football program. That means more people traveling to Boone to watch the games.

But in a small town, parking can become scarce pretty quickly. That’s why residents say you’ve got to plan ahead before making the trip.

“If you don’t have the right schedule for driving around Boone you are doomed,” one student said.

Parking in and around Boone is about as much fun for some as a trip through Dante’s “seventh level” on a normal weekend.

Tack on the tens of thousands of fans showing up to pull for the Mountaineers on any given Saturday, and you’re looking at a parking challenge that could give even the most hardened driver a headache.

“It is absolutely exciting and chaotic at the same time,” said Billy Winkler, an employee of First Baptist Church.

“Even though I don’t look like it today I’m the music guy here.”

» Related Story: Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay

The church, like many businesses around town, is within eyesight of the college stadium, and they’ve got hundreds of parking spots sitting empty.

To make a few bucks for mission trips, they lease out parking for twenty dollars a car.

And people scrambling for a spot are gobbling them up.

“More than half of the calls we get here at the church are for people looking for parking for the football games,” said Winkler.

App student Emmy Hagaman says if you want those coveted parking spots, you’ve got to be up early.

“It’s almost a science to getting a parking spot,” Hagaman said.

There are parking decks around campus, but residents tell WBTV those fill up fast. There are plenty of people who’ll let you park in their yards, but it can turn into a bidding war.

“Some people pay me up to a hundred dollars for a single spot,” said Dana Brackney who has been leasing spots at her house for twenty dollars a pop, and business is booming.

“I do not offer bathroom services or my grill, no tailgating but I do sell the parking – love it!”

As for tailgating, there are no open containers allowed in Boone, so make sure the place you’re planning to party allows drinking on their property.

But what happens if you don’t want to drop the bucks just to park your car?

Megan Hayes with the university says they’ve got almost two-thousand remote spots – free to use for football fans.

They’ll even shuttle you there and back by but at no charge.

“We do everything we can to make sure there are options for people who want to be able to park and get to our football games,” said Hayes.

If you’re planning on staying at a local hotel, most of them have free shuttle services that will drop you right off at the stadium.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.