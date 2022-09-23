NC DHHS Flu
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall

The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is "Great Train Robbery."
The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is "Great Train Robbery."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall

The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.

The farm, which is on West Rebound Road in Lancaster, is also opening its pumpkin patch.

Starting Sept. 23, the farm will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

