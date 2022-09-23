Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina to rally the Republican base on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Trump is set to visit Wilmington for a “Save America” event. He will also be campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd who is running against Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley.

Sharonne Hayes previewed the event during WBTV News at Noon what supporters could expect this evening if they’re headed to Wilmington.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. at Aero Center Wilmington at Wilmington International Airport. Event organizers say they are expecting 10,000 people in attendance.

This is the first appearance by the former President since the New York Attorney General filed a civil suit against him and three of his children. The suit accuses The Trump Organization of fraudulent business practices.

It’s actually not the former President’s first visit to Wilmington, with his visit to the area in 2020.

Trump is hoping to build support around Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The “Save America” event will feature several GOP guest speakers.

The Democratic party of North Carolina recently unveiled a billboard highlighting what they call Trump’s “attacks on democracy.” That billboard is located by the entrance of the Wilmington airport and includes quotes from Budd calling the January 6th insurrection “nothing” and “just patriots standing up.”

NC Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is also scheduled to speak. The “Save America” event kicks off Friday afternoon.

