Fall temperatures arrive to set up beautiful weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall has arrived! High pressure over the eastern half of the United States will keep our area mild and dry for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be pleasant for most areas but there will be a chance for isolated showers.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, mild.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

We are going to wrap up this Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight, looks clear and cool with lows ranging from the 40s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont.

Sunday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Most of Sunday looks mostly sunny but as another cold front moves through the Carolinas, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers especially in the mountains and foothills. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More mild, dry conditions can be expected for the start of the work week.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday also look dry but the chances for rain will increase for Friday (First Alert) as our area could see impacts from the tropics.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona will move farther north and bring hurricane conditions to portions of Canada tonight. Tropical Depression Nine will move farther north in the Caribbean Sea and likely become a named storm over the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

