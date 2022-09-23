Excitement builds with start of Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of golf’s biggest events is in full swing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Fans from across the world are expected to attend the 2022 Presidents Cup.

“It’s awesome, puts a little spotlight on the city. The city has grown like crazy, more people are going to want to move here,” said Russ Fox.

“Anytime there is a big international, national event, I want to be here,” said Michael Diaz.

Thursday, hundreds of fans watched as American golfers played against International golfers.

“To be able to have a big international golf event at Quail Hollow, a historic kind of venue is awesome...it’s an awesome experience,” said Diaz.

“I’m just hoping to see our bring it home and bring home the President’s Cup honestly...favorite golfers to see play, trying to see them do a good job today,” said Gabriel Harris.

According to the cup, Quail Hollow Club is only the fifth golf course in the U.S. to host the Presidents Cup. This year is also the first time the competition has been held on the southeastern side of the country.

“Day one was great. I thought the golf was fantastic, a lot of good shots. U.S. on top four to one, a lot of close matches so it was fun from a fan perspective as well.,” said Frank Graham.

The excitement for golf and what it means for Charlotte continues to build.

“I’ve been here 17 years, so seeing the progress that we’ve made and having an event like this...just like we have golf, the new soccer team in Charlotte, there’s a bunch of new things coming out that’s really exciting,” said Lauren Taylor.

The Presidents Cup ends on Sunday.

