Detectives dig for answers in overnight homicide along South Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are digging for answers in a homicide that took place in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street overnight.

When officers got there, they found a person lying on the ground.

WBTV spoke to people who live in the area who, as you can probably imagine, were shocked to find out what was going on while they slept.

“Sometimes, you know, we all come out for walks, you never see anything not even anyone outside,” Patrieo Gogo said.

It’s a stark contrast from the scene overnight.

Police say that shortly before midnight, they responded to a welfare check.

When they got to the area, officers found a man on the ground, dead.

Because it was so early in the morning, many people living nearby had no idea what was going on just outside their homes.

“It’s actually scary, because we have children – me and my sister have children,” Patkyria Tukes said. “They play outside. We have children that play outside all the time. It’s actually scary knowing we moved to a nice community and to know that it’s still crime in this area.”

About a half a mile away, there’s a busy shopping center, where some people said they learned about the situation on the news.

“I would not expect for it to happen in this area,” Scottie Harris said. “It’s concerning but I guess it’s best to try to be as neighborly as you possibly can and avoid trouble at all costs.”

WBTV reached out to CMPD for the age of the victim and how he died. We are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a Homicide Unit detective.

You can also share information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

