Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine ahead for first weekend of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It feels like fall in the Carolinas! A fantastic first weekend of fall is in the forecast.

Today: Sunny, mild and pleasant

The Weekend: Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Depression 9

After a cool start today, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. This will be a 20-degree difference from yesterday’s high of 9 degrees! Overnight lows will drop even cooler to the upper 40s to low 50s. Jacket weather!

Our first fall weekend is looking comfortable with plenty of sun, and high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and then low 80s on Sunday. As another cold front moves in Sunday, there remains a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will once again drop behind the front for the start of the week with dry conditions.

Next week will feel seasonable with slightly below-average temperatures, lots of sunshine and dry weather through Thursday. High temperatures will be mostly in the 70s.

Next Friday into the weekend could potentially be unsettled as we keep our eye on the newly formed Tropical Depression 9 that will make its track towards south Florida. The remnants of this could bring some moisture our way. More updates to come!

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona remains a major hurricane as it moves away from Bermuda and towards SE Canada. Impacts for Canada will be felt later tonight with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds. While Fiona will stay far away from the U.S. east coast, the swells of the storm will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

Happy Fall!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

