CMS announces tightened security measures for athletic events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new safety policy for athletic events, effective Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from CMS, no elementary or middle school students are to be dropped off and left unattended.

The school district also says that all spectators are expected to be seated during ongoing events, with exceptions for trips to concession stands or restrooms.

CMS says law enforcement and district staff members will be at the events to address any potential disruptions.

Entrance procedures will include the use of handheld metal detectors and bag searches, if necessary.

The tightened measures come the same week as several threats that were made at campuses across the area.

