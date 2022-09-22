NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois have arrested a woman after she reportedly pushed a child into Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Police Department reports that 34-year-old Victoria Moreno was arrested on Monday after officers were called about a possible child in the water near the Navy Pier.

Police said Moreno pushed a 3-year-old into the water in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m. without attempting to rescue the child.

According to Chicago police, emergency crews were able to pull the child from the lake and transport him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Moreno is facing charges that include attempted murder and aggravated battery involving a child.

