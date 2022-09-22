NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Meck Co., officials say to take caution

The county says there are four total confirmed human cases in the state of North Carolina
(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are alerting residents to be cautious as there are now two confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in the county.

The county says there are four total confirmed human cases in the state of North Carolina and the increase is concerning due to the state averaging two cases of WNV by the end of August.

“I know this is a great time of year to be outdoors, but we want to make sure the public is taking caution and protecting themselves. When you’re outdoors, use mosquito repellent. Take note of any standing water around your home and empty those containers as they can be a breeding ground for mosquitos. Enjoy the weather, but be cautious,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Public Health director.

The majority of people who are infected by WNV usually experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, but 20 percent of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. In about 1% of infections, it can cause serious illness and death in some cases.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, fall is the time of year when most cases of mosquito borne illnesses are reported, and with already higher-than-average cases, NCDHHS recommends the following precautions:

  • Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside in areas where mosquitoes might be present.
    Use caution when applying to children. See www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you for repellants that will work for you and your family.
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Or keep windows and doors closed and use air conditioning if possible.
  • Reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least once a week.
  • If you think you or a family member might have WNV disease, talk with your health care provider.

Related: Increased risk for West Nile Virus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

A 2001 graduate of Livingstone College, Davis earned his Master of Arts degree in philanthropy...
Dr. Anthony Davis named new president of Livingstone College
James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Deputy Ned Byrd
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wake County deputy