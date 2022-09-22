Texas Roadhouse releasing candle inspired by its honey cinnamon butter

NC DHHS Flu
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - If you love the smell of the honey cinnamon butter served at Texas Roadhouse, you’ll soon be able to bring that scent home.

Texas Roadhouse announced this week that it is releasing a candle that smells like its honey cinnamon butter paired with its signature rolls.

The restaurant unveiled the new candle on its social media, saying, “We have perfected the scent of the delicious honey cinnamon butter you enjoy on your fresh-baked bread and put it in candle form.”

Fans can order the cinnamon butter-inspired candle starting on Friday for $12, according to the announcement.

