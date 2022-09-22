NC DHHS Flu
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say

Authorities said they searched the student’s home and confirmed the individual did not have access to materials as mentioned in the note.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was informed that staff at Northwest Cabarrus High School received handwritten notes on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 detailing bomb threats at the school for those respective days.

The school was evacuated on both occasions due to concerns for student and staff safety, according to authorities.

Investigators and representatives with Cabarrus County Schools were able to identify a student who wrote and distributed the notes, a news release stated.

Authorities said they searched the student’s home and confirmed the individual did not have access to materials as mentioned in the note.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice are working together on the investigation and charges are pending, the release stated.

Northwest Cabarrus High was one of four Cabarrus County schools that were evacuated on Tuesday due to threats.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near four other schools in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Gaston counties this week.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

