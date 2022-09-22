Six years later, Justin Carr’s mom says his murder has left ‘ hole in your heart that can never be repaired’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six years since the murder of Justin Carr, but it still seems like yesterday for his mother, Vivian Carr.

On the night of Sept. 21, 2016, Justin Carr went to uptown Charlotte to protest the killing of Keith Lamont Scott.

The protest would turn violent.

While standing in front of the Omni Hotel on East Trade Street, he was hit when shots were fired in the crowd.

Justin Carr died the next day.

“I’ve tried not to drive past or come down here, it brings chills,” Vivian Carr said. “I wasn’t able to come down for a while. It just, you know, just being the spot, my son was laying. It is hard.”

Six years later, Vivian Carr says it’s still hard to think about the protests.

“I can’t say that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was in the right place because that’s where he wanted to be,” she said. “My son needs to be remembered, he was down here fighting for a cause. So, to me, he was a hero.”

One month after his murder, Justin’s son, Justin Jr., was born.

“He has to grow up without his father. Now that he’s getting older, he always asks about his dad. He gets sad when they have things, you know, for dads and his dad is not here,” Vivian Carr said. “So we need to stop the violence...it hurts. It leaves a hole in your heart that can never be repaired.”

Her son’s laugh, she says, is something she misses.

“His laugh because he had a very peculiar laugh: It was loud with a deep voice and Justin was the type of person he’ll always make you laugh. He was a jokester. If you’re having a bad day, he always says something even I get mad at him. You know, he’ll say something, you know, make me laugh or whatever. So I missed that, I missed him,” she said.

She says the pain is also felt during the holiday season.

“Especially during the holidays...it’s really rough. Because I’m used to seeing him eating his favorite dish and comparing you know, the dishes that we cook, me and my sister and my family and comparing the different dishes and you know, I just miss, you know everything...I just miss everything about my son,” she said.

Rayquan Borum was found guilty in 2019 of second-degree murder.

