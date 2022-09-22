NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits

Right now, several of their staff based in North Carolina are helping people in Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda.

This is after the deadly storm hit Puerto Rico on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of mudslides, there’s some bridges washed away. You have people who are now starting to clean out their homes,” said Samaritan’s Purse Director of International Disaster Response Unit Dave Holzhauer.

The Boone-based Christian relief organization helps people all over the world.

Right now, several of their staff based in North Carolina are helping people in Puerto Rico.

Related: WATCH: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona

“What our staff is seeing – people are worried. They don’t know, you know, is this going to be another hurricane season that’s gonna just wreak havoc on the island.”

The damage from Fiona is even more severe given Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Samaritan’s Purse also responded back then in 2017.

“When Hurricane Fiona came what it did is it brought up a lot of damage that was caused by Hurricane Maria that never really got fixed, and so you saw the electrical system failed almost immediately. The water systems collapsed, you had no power to generate the pumps, so people had no clean drinking water.”

Holzhauer says, they’ve sent shelter materials and water filtration systems; much of the island still doesn’t have power and access to clean water.

“I think for a lot of people, they just want to be remembered, and they want to feel cared about, so we do meet physical needs, but we also try to meet those spiritual needs and just love on people.”

WBTV spoke to a Samaritan’s Purse staff member who is in Puerto Rico right now.

We’re told things on the ground are fluid, cell service is spotty, but the first cargo shipment will arrive today.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
Dangerous Intersection leaves glass from many accidents
Twins killed in car crash
Twins killed in car crash