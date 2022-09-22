Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.

These funds will protect properties in Davidson, Montgomery, Harnett, and Moore counties. Each of the properties are unique, with various natural features worthy of permanent protection. From possessing incredible viewsheds to protecting rare plants and water quality, these natural resources will now be conserved in perpetuity thanks to this generous funding.

One of these properties will conserve land across from Raven Rock State Park, protecting both water quality in the Cape Fear River and the viewshed of the park. Another tract will protect significant frontage along the Uwharrie River, a popular place for kayakers and a stretch that protects rare mussel species. A third tract will protect land in between Camp Mackall and Fort Bragg.

“Conservation is needed now more than ever,” stated Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We are very grateful that Governor Cooper and the General Assembly made this funding available through the state budget. Conservation is truly a bipartisan issue with over 70% of North Carolina voters supporting efforts like these, regardless of political affiliation.”

“We [Three Rivers Land Trust] are excited to have been awarded these funds. There are so many incredible landowners that we will be able to work with to conserve their land thanks to this funding,” stated Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “Now that the projects are fully funded, we are pleased to move forward with the next steps in making sure the land stays protected in perpetuity.”

This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which will protect them in perpetuity. Operational and administrative expenses are funded by donations from members of TRLT. For every dollar donated towards operational funding in 2022, TRLT staff has been able to leverage $11 into local project funds.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.