Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman

The driver was taken to CMC for treatment.
Retired police officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman
Retired police officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman(Mooresville Rescue-Fire)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued after driving into Lake Norman on Wednesday by a retired New York Police Department officer, according to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue.

According to officials, the driver traveled off the roadway, into the water and was sinking when the local former NYPD officer jumped into the lake and rescued them.

The former officer was able to unbuckle the driver out of the car. A boater then jumped into the water and helped swim the driver back to the dock.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mooresville Police Department is investigating the accident. Mooresville Fire-Rescue remained on scene till the vehicle was retrieved.

