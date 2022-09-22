Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Pink Energy, a solar energy company based out of Mooresville N.C. is laying off all of its employees according to an emailed letter sent to employees on Wednesday. Pink Energy has faced thousands of complaints ranging from faulty equipment to allegations of deceptive sales tactics over the past year.

WECT and WBTV based in Charlotte (which are sister stations) worked together to investigate the company and earlier this month, CEO of the company Jayson Waller sat down for an interview with a reporter. At no point in that conversation did Waller mention the possibility of laying off all of the company’s employees or closing the company.

Multiple employees reached out to reporters providing emails and text messages of the letter however at this time Pink Energy has not confirmed the closure and layoffs.

The letter outlines the decision and the events leading up to the announcement.

“Over the last several months, we have experienced financial difficulties resulting from issues with Generac equipment and a decline in overall sales. We have explored many options to remedy these matters, including the unexpected layoffs experienced recently, which we expected to the be last we would ever have to make. Unfortunately, our efforts have been unsuccessful, and the increase in service calls combined with an unexpected and drastic decline in sales and increase in post-sale cancellations have now forced us to make the decision to close our doors completely and immediately,” according to the letter.

“The decision we have to now make does not come lightly and has taken a tremendous toll on all of us and it is with our deepest regrets that we are notifying all Pink Energy employees that your employment is terminated immediately effective today,” the notice continued.

Pink Energy is currently suing Generac in federal court for faulty equipment Waller says led to Pink Energy’s loss of revenue and increased complaints.

The decision to close its doors apparently came abruptly after recent sales numbers were unsustainable.

“We also want you to know that we tried everything in our power to keep going, but sales this week could simply not sustain the company’s continued operation. Know that we will do everything in our power to help you all land on your feet, this includes notifying your state and local government officials where available and applicable to assist you in your efforts moving forward,” the letter says.

It is unclear what the closure will mean for customers who have Pink Energy systems installed at their homes or for former employees who are now out of a job and whether or not they will receive any compensation they are due.

If Pink Energy provides a statement regarding the letter this story will be updated to provide that information.

