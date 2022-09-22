One more unseasonably hot day before fall cold front arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall arrives today, but not until 9:04 p.m. That it arrives so late in the day seems appropriate, as we’ll have yet again another hot afternoon above 90 degrees everywhere east of the mountains.

The first day of Fall will feel like anything but around #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area! One last day of unseasonably hot (& breezy) weather before a major cold front blows thru the region - with a stray shower or two - later today. MUCH cooler Friday! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zy2AnAzLQj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 22, 2022

As for the details, today will start with sunshine, but more clouds and a gusty breeze will dominate the afternoon with just a small shower chance as a major front drifts across the WBTV viewing area.

With a cold front drifting across the @wbtv_news area today, there's a very small - maybe 20% - chance for a PM shower/thunder rumble around the #CLT region. The next front will come late Sunday/Sunday night, otherwise it sill stay dry over the next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FxzARzhFvq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 22, 2022

Skies will quickly clear tonight and temperatures will fall off into the 50s overnight (40s north of Interstate 40).

Behind the front, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for Friday and Saturday. Afternoon readings will knock back to the middle 70s Friday and upper 70s on Saturday before inching back up into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the cool 40s and 50s Friday night.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is still a category 4 hurricane early this morning but is forecast to weaken slightly as it reaches the colder water of the central and north Atlantic today. Before it does, Fiona will swing by just west of Bermuda tonight and early Friday as a category 3 major hurricane and then make a direct hit, with hurricane conditions, on the Canadian Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.

#Hurricane #Fiona is showing some signs of subtle weakening this morning, but still expected to bring hurricane conditions (winds above 75 mph & flooding downpours) to Bermuda tonight & the Canadian Maritimes Friday. Rip currents likely US east coast. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W0kWkyJYd6 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 22, 2022

Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. East Coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the week. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

A weak and disorganized tropical wave drifting slowly west along the coast of Venezuela this morning will only very slowly organize as it slides across the Caribbean Sea over the weekend. However, there may be explosive development to the wave early next week in the Gulf of Mexico and some model data suggest a strong hurricane may form. There is very low confidence in where any potential storm might wind up in time, but some model guidance also suggests whatever does form could potentially bring us rain next Friday and Saturday, so a very early First Alert has been posted. Stay tuned for further updates, as this forecast is highly subject to adjustments.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

