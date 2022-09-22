NC DHHS Flu
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wake County deputy

Deputy Ned Byrd
Deputy Ned Byrd(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wake County deputy.

According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and his brother Alder Marin, 25, were charged with Byrd’s murder. However, one brother is now putting blame on the other for Byrd’s death.

Marin-Sotelo told investigators that he was in a field hunting deer when he heard shots from the vicinity of where his brother, Marin, was parking his truck. According to Marin-Sotelo, the brothers rode together to hunt deer off Battle Bridge Road, and he had an AK-47. While in the field, he saw a police vehicle pull up near the truck while Marin was still inside. Marin-Sotelo said he then heard gunshots and saw the truck drive away.

Marin-Sotelo said his brother later told him that a police officer had been shot.

Both brothers’ cell phones pinged in the vicinity of the crime scene at the time, from 10:47 p.m. to 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 11. Marin-Sotelo’s phone then went back to 19 South Fisher St. in Raleigh.

Checking call records and texts, the warrant shows the two phones on the scene shared two calls between each other on July 25, then had 40 contacts between 4:45 p.m. on August 11 and the afternoon of August 12. Byrd was shot late on August 11.

According to the warrants, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office believes both suspects now have new phones and they were able to link those phones to the suspect’s movements after the shooting, from Fisher Street.

“It is very common for individuals who are involved in criminal activity such as a homicide or drug dealing,” says the warrant. “Will power off a cellular device to avoid being tracked”

Law enforcement was watching the phones and suspects move around Wake County on Aug. 15 and 16, then travel west to Morganton, where the traffic stop happened.

From the phones, investigators ID’d a Winston-Salem address that linked to Rolando Marin, their brother.

Rolando was pulled over and found with pot, a gun, and cash. He told investigators that his brother Marin-Sotelo paid him $300 for a Chevy Colorado – the vehicle believed to be seen on Byrd’s dash cam.

Rolando says his brothers sold that truck to someone known as Beto on Aug. 16

Marin-Sotelo said the truck belonged to Marin.

