New stadium-style grandstand at first tee one change for Presidents Cup

This tournament has taken years of planning and we’ve seen a lot of changes happening on the course throughout the year.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The fans began arriving at Quail Hollow Club Thursday morning for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Competition tees off Thursday afternoon.

Those changes include a huge, stadium-style grandstand. That's where Kristen Miranda was Thursday morning, as she looked ahead to all the action on the fairway!

Those changes include a huge, stadium-style grandstand. That’s where Kristen Miranda was Thursday morning, as she looked ahead to all the action on the fairway!

