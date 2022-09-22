NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games

The Mooresville Graded School District posted about the changes overnight, which go into effect with Friday’s game.
The new security measures come as Mooresville High School students go back to class on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those going to the Mooresville High School football game Friday night when they take on Hickory Ridge will be subject to new security measures.

The Mooresville Graded School District posted about the changes overnight, which go into effect with Friday’s game.

A note that went out to parents Wednesday night stated that students not in high school will need a supervisor. If they don’t have one, they will be removed from the game and a parent or guardian will be contacted to come pick them up.

Additionally, no bags will be allowed into Coach Joe Popp Stadium, except for medical, diaper or clear bags, district officials said.

Walk-through metal detectors will now be utilized, and standing outside of the fence to watch the game is now prohibited, the letter stated.

“We regret that these protocols need to be put in place, and ask for your understanding. Thank you for your support of our Mooresville High School football and athletics programs. As always, Go Blue Devils!” district leaders stated.

The new security measures come as Mooresville High School students go back to class on Thursday. They learned remotely on Wednesday following a threat to the school.

It was one of several threats made against area high schools over the last several days, as well as threats to schools nationwide.

Related: Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

Nothing but rubble remains of the Morgan Chair upholstery shop in Stanly County following a...
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games