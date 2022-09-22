New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those going to the Mooresville High School football game Friday night when they take on Hickory Ridge will be subject to new security measures.

The Mooresville Graded School District posted about the changes overnight, which go into effect with Friday’s game.

A note that went out to parents Wednesday night stated that students not in high school will need a supervisor. If they don’t have one, they will be removed from the game and a parent or guardian will be contacted to come pick them up.

Additionally, no bags will be allowed into Coach Joe Popp Stadium, except for medical, diaper or clear bags, district officials said.

Walk-through metal detectors will now be utilized, and standing outside of the fence to watch the game is now prohibited, the letter stated.

“We regret that these protocols need to be put in place, and ask for your understanding. Thank you for your support of our Mooresville High School football and athletics programs. As always, Go Blue Devils!” district leaders stated.

The new security measures come as Mooresville High School students go back to class on Thursday. They learned remotely on Wednesday following a threat to the school.

It was one of several threats made against area high schools over the last several days, as well as threats to schools nationwide.

