NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

There is no doubt that the intersection is busy throughout the day.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216.

“I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston county resident Yvonna Mathis said.

If you stand at the corner of the intersection, there is a lot of evidence of those accidents that have happened. There is broken glass and huge pieces of plastic left over from accidents, the most recent of which was Monday.

“If they don’t see nobody...zip zip zip,” Leonard Stokes said.

Stokes has lived at the intersection of Lewis Farm Rd. and Highway 216 for 20 years and he’s seen lots of bad driving habits, not to mention the crashes.

“One driver flipped completely over in my yard,” Stokes said as he showed pictures of a car.

After years of people ending up in his yard and destroying his property, he wants something to change.

“They got two stop signs, that don’t work. They got the slow-down signs, that don’t work,” Stokes said.

Yvonna Mathis lives just up the road and had always disliked this stretch

“Every single day when I drive to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy to work I have to go through this intersection,” Mathis said.

But after she was hit at this crossroad last year, she decided to act and reach out to WBTV

“I’m extremely nervous I’ll get hit again,” Mathis.

Here’s what the WBTV team learned. You can reach out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation by phone, email, or through their website. You can explain your issue and someone will get back to you in 48 hours. If it’s deemed necessary, a traffic study will be conducted to determine how the area can be made safer.

“Safety is our priority so we try to get those concerns taken care of right away,” NCDOT communications officer Marcus Thompson said.

For Mathis and Stokes, they hope improvement comes before the next crash.

“It’s really dangerous on this highway and we really need some help,” Mathis said.

Related: Residents demand action to make a dangerous Kaimuki intersection safer

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High,...
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say
Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings
Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings
Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits
Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special...
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF).
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund