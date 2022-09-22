Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has reopened after a large tree took down power lines and fell across a busy road in Huntersville.

The tree was down on Bud Henderson Road, which serves as a major cut-through for drivers between Gilead and Beatties Ford roads.

It blocked the road from Darblay Street to Henderson Park Road. By 7 a.m., the tree had been removed.

A Huntersville Police officer on scene said some lines are down but it’s not affecting power. A check of Duke Energy’s website is not showing any power outages in the area.

Heads up folks! This is going to take time this morning to clear & will affect your commute. Bud Henderson Rd is closed near Darblay St for a large tree across the roadway with power lines down. Seek alternate route. #CLTtraffic #RoadClosed https://t.co/NsQCkVUq7Z pic.twitter.com/M4lVpA9il4 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 22, 2022

