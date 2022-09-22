NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls

It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads.
It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has reopened after a large tree took down power lines and fell across a busy road in Huntersville.

The tree was down on Bud Henderson Road, which serves as a major cut-through for drivers between Gilead and Beatties Ford roads.

It blocked the road from Darblay Street to Henderson Park Road. By 7 a.m., the tree had been removed.

A Huntersville Police officer on scene said some lines are down but it’s not affecting power. A check of Duke Energy’s website is not showing any power outages in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

Massive tree falls on Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville
A CATS bus drive suffered a medical emergency, leading to a crash with a school bus Wednesday...
CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say
A CATS bus drive suffered a medical emergency, leading to a crash with a school bus Wednesday...
CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40