NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman

Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to sexually assault her. (WESH, SEMINOLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) - A 19-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he attacked and tried to sexually assault a woman jogging on a Florida trail.

William Stamper, 19, was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. He was arrested in the middle of the night, just hours after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released video and pictures of a suspect in an attack on a female jogger.

Authorities believe the suspect attacked a 22-year-old woman who was jogging around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Wekiva Trail. He allegedly came up from behind the victim, tackled her and tried to sexually assault her, even biting her on the back.

The victim was able to resist, and her attacker ran away when neighbors came out to help.

“Good Samaritans… living in their house that quite literally, probably saved her from a much more damaging situation. These neighbors are truly acting in a heroic way,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Stamper was arrested after deputies went door-to-door looking for information and video in the Wekiva neighborhood. He’s being held with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to...
Arrest made after Fla. woman attacked while jogging
Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian...
Mom of US veteran captured in Ukraine describes learning he was freed
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
As Hurricane Fiona instensifies, US State Dept. issues warning on Bermuda
Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they...
Winners of $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot agreed to split prize