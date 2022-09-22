NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

Entry information available now
Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special...
Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis.

Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.

Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations and schools.

If you would like to participate in the parade or sponsor an award category, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmasparade or contact Becky Tolle, btolle@kannapolisnc.gov.

All the information and forms you need to enter the parade are located at this site. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

