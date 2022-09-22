NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile found responsible for Cabarrus County bomb threats, police say

Police say an out-of-state tip from a concerned person helped lead to information in the case.
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been found responsible after they allegedly made telephone bomb threats to several Cabarrus County schools earlier this week.

According to the Concord Police Department, the threats were made on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, and included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.

Police say an out-of-state tip from a concerned person helped lead to information in the case.

Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

A juvenile petition has been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for four counts of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Due to juvenile privacy laws within the state, the person’s name cannot be released.

Concord Police say that a search of the juvenile offender’s home, which is standard protocol in this type of investigation, confirmed that the juvenile did not have access to bomb-making materials or weapons.

Following the search, police were also able to confirm that the juvenile’s threats were in fact false statements.

Cabarrus County Schools, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, the N.C. SBI, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the investigation.

The Concord Police Department says it will ‘closely follow this case through the court system and advocate for justice.’

