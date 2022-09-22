NC DHHS Flu
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say.

Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.

Related: ‘Total loss’: Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County

Members of the West Stanly Fire Department said they called in additional help from Union and Cabarrus counties, but it was ultimately a “total loss” for the furniture factory.

According to the Stanly County fire marshal, a state investigator was brought in to help figure out what caused the fire because of how big it was and how long it burned.

