Fall-like temperatures heading our way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall-like temperatures will head our way over the next several days as some much cooler air moves in behind a cold front.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cooler.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild.

• Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers late.

Fall-like weather is coming soon. (WBTV)

As a cold front moves through the Carolinas, we will wrap up this evening with more cloud cover and a chance for a few scattered showers. After today, we’ll be in for a stretch of cool, dry days with afternoon highs 15 degrees cooler than they have been this week. Tonight, will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the lower 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the piedmont.

Friday will be another sunshine-filled day but much cooler and breezy. By Friday afternoon, highs will only climb into the mid-60s in the mountains and mid-70s across the piedmont. With high pressure over the Carolinas, Saturday looks mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Heading into the second half of the weekend another cold front will begin to approach our area from the northwest. Most of Sunday looks partly sunny and dry but later in the afternoon hours there will be a chance for some scattered showers; highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Next week starts out mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona will impact Bermuda tonight with heavy rain and hurricane-force winds. By the weekend, Hurricane Fiona will move farther north and bring hurricane conditions to portions of Canada.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

