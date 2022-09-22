Fall cold front to bring big changes to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will pass through today that will bring big changes to the Carolinas!

This Afternoon: Unseasonably hot, breezy

Friday: Much cooler, large temperature swing

Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona and more unsettled weather in the Atlantic

Today will feature another unseasonably hot afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. That’s 10 to 15 degrees hotter than the average for this time of year. A cold front will pass through this afternoon, which will drive in a strong breeze from the north and a few showers/storms. Temperatures will drastically drop behind the front with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

Unseasonably hot conditions for the first official day of fall! Seriously, it'll be over 10° above average.



Changes are upon us! A cold front is on the way and will drastically knock temperatures down about 15-20° cooler 😃 pic.twitter.com/2I1KlFwhKX — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 22, 2022

After a cool start to Friday, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. Overnight lows will drop near 50 degrees for the Charlotte area.

Our first fall weekend outlook looks phenomenal with no rain chances, sunny skies, and high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday and then low 80s for Sunday. As another cold front moves in Sunday, there remains a chance for spotty showers and storms. Temperatures will once again drop behind the front for the start of the week with dry conditions.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona remains a major hurricane as it continues to head toward Bermuda. Impacts will be felt later tonight with heavy rains and tropical storm force winds. Then, Fiona will eventually steer towards southeastern Canada by the weekend. While Fiona will stay far away from the U.S. east coast, the swells of the storm will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

We’re monitoring another tropical wave close to the Windward Islands that has a high chance of tropical formation over the next few days. Model guidance is pulling this system into the Gulf of Mexico next week with potential impacts for our area. While this forecast is subject to change, we’ve issued a First Alert next Friday and Saturday for the potential of showers from this system. More updates to come!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

