Dr. Anthony Davis named new president of Livingstone College

A 2001 graduate of Livingstone College, Davis earned his Master of Arts degree in philanthropy and development from St. Mary’s University in Minnesota, one of the only advanced degrees offered in this field.(Livingstone College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Anthony J. Davis as the 13th president of Livingstone College. The announcement was made Thursday, Sept. 22, during the Board of Trustees’ annual fall meeting held on campus, following an executive session.

Davis, an alumnus of Livingstone College, currently serves as senior vice president of Institutional Advancement and chief operating officer.

“The Search Committee was very intentional on finding someone that would embrace students, understand the culture of the school and be familiar with the community,” said Bishop Kenneth Monroe, chairman of the board. “We had good candidates. We had to look at the vision of the person and if that person was able to connect with the ideals we were looking for.”

In his current role, Davis led the college through the COVID-19 pandemic as chair of its task force and managed the day-to-day operations of the college, all while supervising and providing leadership for the entire fundraising enterprise at Livingstone College.

“I recognized Dr. Davis’ talents and his willingness to roll up his sleeves and to work hard. That’s why I appointed him chief operating officer,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “In essence, he has been practicing to step into the seat of president.”

“I’m happy, I’m humbled, and I’m honored to be selected to serve as the 13th president of Livingstone College,” Davis said. “Twenty-one years ago, I started on this journey to become president. It is true what poet Langston Hughes said, ‘Dreams don’t die, they are deferred.’”

Prior to Livingstone College, Dr. Davis served as the vice president for development with The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, the nation’s oldest diversity pipeline organization.

A 2001 graduate of Livingstone College, Davis earned his Master of Arts degree in philanthropy and development from St. Mary’s University in Minnesota, one of the only advanced degrees offered in this field.

