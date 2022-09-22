Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The man, now identified as Nicholas Benton Wingler, 22, of Kannapolis, told deputies he went in to the store to buy a honey bun, but then decided to rob the business. He said he waited until other customers left, then walked up to the counter, lifted his hooded sweatshirt to show the clerk a gun in his waistband, then took an undisclosed amount of money. He then went outside, got on his Honda motorcycle, and left.

Responding to the 911 call, deputies and China Grove police were quickly in the area. Wingler was pulled over in a traffic stop at the intersection of West Centerview and S. Main Streets in China Grove.

Deputies say they recovered cash in a backpack Wingler was wearing, and located a black pellet gun that was in his waistband.

Surveillance video from the store showed the alleged robbery, and the suspect in the video matched the appearance of Wingler, according to deputies.

Wingler was charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000. Wingler has a court date on Thursday.

