Companies invited to participate in Manufacturing Day events this October

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is thrilled to celebrate the fifth year of MFG DAY this October in Rowan County. This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire week of Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

As part of our business community, you are an essential piece to the post-secondary achievement of our students and we are excited to expose our young minds to the world of manufacturing and distribution. We would like to offer students and teachers the opportunity to tour your organization’s facility or hear from you as a guest speaker in order to expose them to the wide array of job opportunities and career pathways within your company.

According to the EDC, this is by far the strongest and most powerful platform to promote manufacturing, allowing you the unique opportunity to connect and interact with your future workforce. You can let the EDC know how you would like to participate this year by completing this quick survey.

If you have additional questions regarding how you can get involved as a host employer or would like to explore other ways you can participate, reach out to Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services, for further information: 561-346-4818 or Kendall@RowanEDC.com.

