NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Companies invited to participate in Manufacturing Day events this October

This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire...
This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire week of Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is thrilled to celebrate the fifth year of MFG DAY this October in Rowan County. This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire week of Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

As part of our business community, you are an essential piece to the post-secondary achievement of our students and we are excited to expose our young minds to the world of manufacturing and distribution. We would like to offer students and teachers the opportunity to tour your organization’s facility or hear from you as a guest speaker in order to expose them to the wide array of job opportunities and career pathways within your company. 

According to the EDC, this is by far the strongest and most powerful platform to promote manufacturing, allowing you the unique opportunity to connect and interact with your future workforce. You can let the EDC know how you would like to participate this year by completing this quick survey

If you have additional questions regarding how you can get involved as a host employer or would like to explore other ways you can participate, reach out to Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services, for further information: 561-346-4818 or Kendall@RowanEDC.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

A massive fallen tree is blocking a portion of Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville.
Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls
“Face-to-face dialog is a means of boosting communication within the community,” added Rev. Dr....
Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”
New security measures go into effect Friday night for those who attend Mooresville High School...
New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games
Nothing but rubble remains of the Morgan Chair upholstery shop in Stanly County following a...
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators