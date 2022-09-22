NC DHHS Flu
CATS operators vote against new contract

Multiple sources tell WBTV the vote failed 198-4.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS operators have voted down a new contract. 

Multiple sources tell WBTV the vote failed 198-4

Operators tell us they had issues with pay, health insurance and safety, which they believe aren’t being addressed.

Now, the union goes back to negotiating their contract with RATP Dev, the company hired to run the city’s bus system. This doesn’t mean a strike though.

CATS Operators would have to vote against a new contract two more times before they potentially walk off the job.

