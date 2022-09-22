NC DHHS Flu
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte

Duke Energy’s website says the power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
Duke Power Outage
Duke Power Outage(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are currently without power in west Charlotte due to a line catching fire.

The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.

Duke Energy’s website says the power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

More details will be provided when available.

West Charlotte power outage
West Charlotte power outage(WBTV)

