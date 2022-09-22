More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
Duke Energy’s website says the power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are currently without power in west Charlotte due to a line catching fire.
The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
More details will be provided when available.
