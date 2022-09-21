NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell County
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte

Latest News

Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators.
Across the country, teachers and school staff struggle with inflation
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Georgia Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Georgia Family