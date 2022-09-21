Trade Street near Spectrum Center reopened after CMPD investigation
CMPD is investigating and will share more information as it arrives.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trade Street in uptown Charlotte was briefly closed at the intersections of College Street, Brevard Street and Caldwell Street due to an investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
During a concert taking place at the Spectrum Center, officials were doing a routine check of the facility and a dog alerted to a trash can, sparking the investigation.
Officials say there was no bomb threat toward the Spectrum Center or concert.
No facilities were evacuated in the area including the Spectrum Center.
The trashcan the K9 previously alerted on was emptied and it was determined that there was no threat identified at this time. Traffic will resume and roads will reopen shortly after equipment and personnel are cleared from the scene.
