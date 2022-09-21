Three injured in crash involving school bus, CATS bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a school bus and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus is slowing traffic Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash involving the two buses happened in the area of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road.

Medic said one person had serious injuries, while two others had minor injuries. First responders added that none of the injuries were from the school bus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the bus for Myers Park High School had seven students on board.

First responders said all inbound lanes are closed due to operations. Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternative route as there are significant delays in the area.

