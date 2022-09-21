NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Three injured in crash involving school bus, CATS bus in south Charlotte

First responders said there are significant delays in the area and drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternative route.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a school bus and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus is slowing traffic Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash involving the two buses happened in the area of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road.

Medic said one person had serious injuries, while two others had minor injuries. First responders added that none of the injuries were from the school bus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the bus for Myers Park High School had seven students on board.

First responders said all inbound lanes are closed due to operations. Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternative route as there are significant delays in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Charlotte is anticipating a big economic impact from hosting the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Charlotte businesses anticipating economic boom from the Presidents Cup
Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producer Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College) and Chamber President...
Rowan Chamber announces success of latest campaign
Actor Malik Yoba is returning to the campus of Livingstone for a career fair through a...
Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously
For seeks veterans have protested the absence of a flag in the newest Salisbury park.
Salisbury park flag flap continues