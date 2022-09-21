Temperatures to remain unseasonably hot before end-of-week relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will remain hot today and tomorrow with some big relief coming by the end of the week.

Today and Thursday: Unseasonably hot

Starting Friday: Much cooler, high temperatures in the 70s

Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona

High temperatures today will make a run near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Overnight, low temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.

Happy last day of summer! We've got fall like temperatures in the forecast just in time for the weekend. More details on @WBTV_News this morning! pic.twitter.com/SEDZGAcmmi — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 21, 2022

More hot weather is in store for Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s. As a cold front begins to move across the area Thursday, there remains a slight chance for a shower/storm across the region, especially in the high country. Otherwise, it will be dry and hot!

As the northerly wind continues to drive in cooler air, Friday morning will be noticeably cooler in the mid to upper 50s for the Charlotte area. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place.

Our first fall weekend outlook looks phenomenal with no rain chances, sunny skies, and high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday and then, mid-80s for Sunday.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona remains a major hurricane as it continues its northerly track. After moving away from Turks & Caicos, Fiona will head towards Bermuda by the end of the week as a major hurricane, then eventually towards southeastern Canada by the weekend. While Fiona will stay far away from the U.S. east coast, the swells of the storm will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

