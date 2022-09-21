Summer going out with a bang before fall cold front arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine and unseasonably hot afternoon readings near 90 degrees, a full 10 degrees above normal for late September.

Summertime heat today and Thursday

Major cool-down arrives on Friday

Small rain chances Thursday and Monday

It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows again in the middle 60s.

Fall arrives Thursday evening (9:04 p.m. EDT) and it will be our last day above 90 degrees, as a major cold front moves our way. Though we need rain, this front will only bring a small shower chance Thursday afternoon but will be followed by much cooler air for Friday and the start of the weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, but afternoon readings will knock back to the middle 70s Friday and upper 70s on Saturday before inching back up into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the cool 40s and 50s Thursday night through Saturday night.

Highs above 90° Today & Thursday around #CLT as Summer 2022 goes out with a bang.🔥If you're over the heat, hold on, Friday & Saturday look awesome! This is most likely the last 90° heat we have to endure until next Spring.🤞 #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/N5jIX2B2dZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 21, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a category 4 hurricane early this morning and is forecast to remain so until late in the week, only weakening as it reaches the colder water of the north Atlantic. Before it does, Fiona will continue to drift northward with winds of 130 mph today and Thursday over the open water of the Atlantic Ocean before nearing Bermuda on Friday and the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday.

Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the week. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

