NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Salisbury park flag flap continues

City Council approves flag placement in park after advisor board votes against it
For seeks veterans have protested the absence of a flag in the newest Salisbury park.
For seeks veterans have protested the absence of a flag in the newest Salisbury park.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park continues after the Salisbury City Council voted in support of the flag placement.

Council voted unanimously in its Tuesday night meeting to allow the addition of a permanent American flag to Bell Tower Green Park. This comes after the park’s advisory committee voted 6-1 against the permanent placement of the flag.

The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets, the park has become a popular gathering spot for families and the venue for major events like a Christmas tree lighting.

In August a veterans group began protesting the absence of a flag in the park by standing outside the park entrance and waving American flags.

“This is an American city, and All-American city, and we have no flag, so my passion is I fought for this flag, I watched people die for this flag, I’ve seen people born under this flag, so why no flag,” said veteran Thomas “Ski” Kopetzky. “This beautiful park, Bell Tower Green, it needs a flag.”

Even though Tuesday’s vote was unanimous, the recommendation must have the written agreement of Bell Tower Green Inc. The oversight board was a stipulation included when the City of Salisbury took over operation of the park. It also means that changes cannot be made at the park without the board’s approval. Council adopted a second resolution asking Bell Tower Green to choose a location within the park for the flag and notify the council within 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producer Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College) and Chamber President...
Rowan Chamber announces success of latest campaign
Actor Malik Yoba is returning to the campus of Livingstone for a career fair through a...
Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously
Police continue to investigate the armed robbery of a Gastonia Bojangles' on Aug. 26.
Police release surveillance footage of armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles’ restaurant
Students and teachers at Mooresville High School will learn remotely on Wednesday after threats...
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats