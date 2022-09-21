Salisbury park flag flap continues

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park continues after the Salisbury City Council voted in support of the flag placement.

Council voted unanimously in its Tuesday night meeting to allow the addition of a permanent American flag to Bell Tower Green Park. This comes after the park’s advisory committee voted 6-1 against the permanent placement of the flag.

The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets, the park has become a popular gathering spot for families and the venue for major events like a Christmas tree lighting.

In August a veterans group began protesting the absence of a flag in the park by standing outside the park entrance and waving American flags.

“This is an American city, and All-American city, and we have no flag, so my passion is I fought for this flag, I watched people die for this flag, I’ve seen people born under this flag, so why no flag,” said veteran Thomas “Ski” Kopetzky. “This beautiful park, Bell Tower Green, it needs a flag.”

Even though Tuesday’s vote was unanimous, the recommendation must have the written agreement of Bell Tower Green Inc. The oversight board was a stipulation included when the City of Salisbury took over operation of the park. It also means that changes cannot be made at the park without the board’s approval. Council adopted a second resolution asking Bell Tower Green to choose a location within the park for the flag and notify the council within 30 days.

