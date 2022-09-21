NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career & Technical Education students build with Habitat for Humanity

Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS)...
Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) were at the center of a construction site near the Salisbury Civic Center on Tuesday.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) were at the center of a construction site near the Salisbury Civic Center on Tuesday as part of a partnership with Rowan County Habitat for Humanity.

Through this partnership, CTE students gain real-world experience with a skilled trade, while also giving them a positive community experience. Students have the unique opportunity to join Habitat for Humanity in building homes by laying foundations, building custom cabinetry, installing siding, painting, and much more. 

“I was blown away stepping onto the construction site”, said Rowan EDC Director of Business Services Kendall Henderson, who was on-site to participate. To see teachers and students rolling up their sleeves up as they apply classroom instruction to a real-world project was heartwarming. We had healthcare students administering blood pressure tests, masonry, carpentry and woodworking students performing construction tasks, and culinary students prepared a wonderful meal. It was a beautiful tapestry of different skills, experience, and talent coming together to serve the community.”

Rowan County Habitat for Humanity owns properties for potential homes across the county, and RSS is confident their students will be involved in the process for years to come.

Rowan EDC contributed to this story

