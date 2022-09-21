Rowan Chamber announces success of latest campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber has announced that the “Chart Your Course” Campaign was successful with 41 new members vs. a goal of 30 new members during the campaign. New member investments were $25,861 vs. a goal of $10,5000.

“The Leadership Rowan 30th Anniversary and our wonderful Campaign volunteers really helped us tell a compelling reason to join the Chamber this year!” said Elaine Holden with the NC Transportation Museum and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber.

Top Producer is Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College. Second top producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associations and third top producer is Ashley Efird, F&M Bank. All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.

The Top Team is Catawba College, led by Team Captain Dr. Christine Lynn.

The date for the 2023 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 30. Anyone not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.org or www.rowanchamber.com.

