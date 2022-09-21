NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rowan Chamber announces success of latest campaign

Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producer Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College) and Chamber President...
Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producer Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College) and Chamber President Elaine Spalding(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber has announced that the “Chart Your Course” Campaign was successful with 41 new members vs. a goal of 30 new members during the campaign. New member investments were $25,861 vs. a goal of $10,5000.

“The Leadership Rowan 30th Anniversary and our wonderful Campaign volunteers really helped us tell a compelling reason to join the Chamber this year!” said Elaine Holden with the NC Transportation Museum and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber.

Top Producer is Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College. Second top producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associations and third top producer is Ashley Efird, F&M Bank.  All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.

The Top Team is Catawba College, led by Team Captain Dr. Christine Lynn.

The date for the 2023 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 30.  Anyone not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.org or www.rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

President's Cup and its economic impact on nearby businesses
Holly will manage several programs at the Cabarrus Center including Retail Lab and the VMS...
Flywheel Foundation announces Holly Sloop as Program Manager
Cabarrus County had the sixth highest visitor spending growth rate in the state last year and...
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller answers questions from WBTV as his company is under fire from...
Pink Energy CEO sits down for interview amid customer complaints, answers questions about past failed business