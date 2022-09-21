NC DHHS Flu
Police release surveillance footage of armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles’ restaurant

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the robbery in the hopes someone might recognize the perpetrator.
The robbery happened at the fast-food restaurant on South New Hope Road back on Aug. 26.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are investigating an armed robbery at a Bojangles that was caught on camera.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the robbery happened at the fast-food restaurant on South New Hope Road back on Aug. 26.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the robbery in the hopes someone might recognize the perpetrator.

🎥 CAUGHT ON CAMERA 🎥 Do you recognize this suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Bojangles? Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) continue to investigate the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. Today, investigators are releasing surveillance video of the male suspect and photographs of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. On August 26 at approximately 4:00 a.m., GPD officers responded to the Bojangles restaurant located at 3638 S. New Hope Road for an armed robbery that just occurred. The investigation determined that the suspect entered the restaurant armed with a handgun. The suspect threatened employees and demanded they open the safe. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and was last seen leaving the area in a light-colored minivan. Anyone with information about this suspect or this armed robbery crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.

Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Someone who was armed and had their face covered is seen moving employees from the kitchen to what appears to be an office.

That person demanded employees open a safe and then took off with cash, according to authorities. They were seen leaving in a light-colored minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

