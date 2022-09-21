Police release surveillance footage of armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles’ restaurant

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are investigating an armed robbery at a Bojangles that was caught on camera.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the robbery happened at the fast-food restaurant on South New Hope Road back on Aug. 26.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the robbery in the hopes someone might recognize the perpetrator.

Someone who was armed and had their face covered is seen moving employees from the kitchen to what appears to be an office.

That person demanded employees open a safe and then took off with cash, according to authorities. They were seen leaving in a light-colored minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

