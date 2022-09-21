NC DHHS Flu
NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

